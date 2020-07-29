Kim Kardashian Spotted Looking Downcast in L.A. After Tense Reunion With Kanye West

Instagram

Going back to the city without her rapper husband, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star appears to be wiping her cheek as she gets into a black SUV waiting nearby.

Kim Kardashian has arrived back to Los Angeles after paying her husband Kanye West a visit to Wyoming. However, rather than bringing the “Famous” rapper with her, the KKW Beauty owner was photographed arriving solo as Kanye was nowhere to be found.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked downcast as she exited her private jet and approached a black SUV nearby. Kim went for a casual look in a gray sweater and matching pants as she tied up her hair into a messy bun. In addition to that, the site claimed that Kim was seen wiping her cheek as she got into the car.

Kim spent a short time in Cody, Wyoming with Kanye and it didn’t go well. Some paparazzi photos captured the couple seemingly having an intense argument inside a car with the SKIMS founder shedding tears at some point. “As soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car,” a source claimed. “Kim is hysterically crying” as she “hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.”

The insider went on to say that the mother of four “is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted” amid the controversy surrounding Kanye. The source added, “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

Kim and Kanye’s marriage became a hot topic as of late after the latter went on a Twitter rant accusing the reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to lock him up with a doctor. Moreover, he claimed that Kim had been unfaithful to him after a meeting with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform. However, later on, he issued a public apology to Kim.