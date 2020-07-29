Kenan Thompson Talks Emmy Nom & Gives Update on Good Burger Sequel With Kel Mitchell

Until that happens, though, Kenan has plenty to keep him busy. He debuted a podcast, You Already Know, with co-host Tani Marole in May, which he said hopes brings “a little joy” to listeners.

The at-home episodes of Saturday Night Live certainly did! Kenan described the beginning of working on the show remotely as “the weirdest.”

“I haven’t even done a lot of internet sketches for Instagram or anything on my own,” the comedian noted. “I haven’t done a lot of just recording myself doing stuff outside of professional environments. I’m just very new to that and it kind of catapulted me into that.”

SNL’s 45th season, which wrapped up in March, was particularly jam-packed with stars both pre- and post-coronavirus. Hosts included Kristen Stewart, Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy, among others. Kenan described the latter’s much-anticipated return to the main stage at Studio 8H as “incredible.”

I think that was the overall story of the season because [Murphy] was the prodigal son. He was the one that’s been away for the longest and the big superstar that hadn’t been back yet,” Kenan explained. “After [Adam] Sandler did it, that was a big feat…I was like man, Lorne Michaels never sleeps!