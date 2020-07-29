Kareena Kapoor Khan posts Taimur and Innaya’s pictures for the trending #ChallengeAccepted



The internet is seeing a new trend where women worldwide are posting black-and-white pictures on Instagram to spread a strong message about woman empowerment and the importance of women supporting each other. While several celebrities have taken the challenge and shared some lovely monochrome pictures of themselves, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the pictures of the li’l angels in her life. She has shared a collage of Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Innaya. Kareena captioned the picture saying, ‘Empower, Support. Love. Never lose the child in you. #ChallengeAccepted @anaitashroffadajania @katrinakaif @lakshmilehr. Passing the baton to @priyankachopra @balanvidya.’

Now that’s super-cool.