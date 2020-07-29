Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Have Been Living Separately for the Last Year Before Twitter Drama

WENN/Avalon

Rumor has it that the couple has been living apart with the ‘Follow God’ rapper moving his life ‘completely’ to Wyoming and the reality TV star visiting him every five weeks with their kids.

Kanye West‘s public meltdown may not to be blamed for his and Kim Kardashian‘s tense relationship. Word on the street is the couple has been living separately for the last year, with the rapper moving his life to Wyoming, before his Twitter drama.

“Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year,” a source tells Us Weekly about the Yeezy designer and the SKIMS owner’s living arrangement, explaining that it’s their decision to give each other room to grow.

“When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is,” the source goes on dishing, adding, “Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids.”

Kanye reportedly upset Kim after he made shocking claims about his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He reportedly also turned down the 39-year-old reality TV star’s pleas to join him in Wyoming after his Twitter meltdown.

In a statement released on July 22 to address her husband’s conditions, Kim said, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.” She continued, “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The 43-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist later apologized to his wife for airing their dirty laundry. On Monday, 27, the pair finally reunited as Kim was seen visiting Kanye at his Wyoming ranch. In pictures obtained from their outing that day, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was emotional and broke down in tears during a tense conversation with her husband in the car.