Joseph Suaalii, Brad Fittler backs Souths phenom to make successful early debut

He was one of the players that made a first-grade debut at 17, and now Brad Fittler has backed Joseph Suaalii to make a successful transition to the top level.

With the 16-year-old being offered top dollar to make a switch to rugby union, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is considering bending the NRL’s rules to allow Suaalii to debut for Souths before he turns 18.

Players have previously debuted prior to turning 18, with Fittler being one such example with the Panthers back in 1989, and the league great said the NRL should allow Suaalii to do the same.

According to Fittler, one of the main reasons why an early debut for Suaalii will not be an issue is his physical profile.

Joseph Suaalii is at the centre of a bidding war between the NRL and Rugby Australia (Getty)

“One of the major factors is size, purely because you’re going out to play against men,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I don’t think size is a problem of his. When I played, I was 90kg, so I was big enough to play and I had no injury problems after I started playing first grade.

“The training toll would be the one that would actually hurt him, but I’m sure he’s closely monitored by Wayne Bennett and all the trainers there at South Sydney.

“We’ve seen that a fair bit when kids come through and they start doing weights and all of a sudden they’ve got back problems, and problems that don’t go away straight away.

A young Brad Fittler celebrates a try with the Penrith Panthers during the 1990 season (Fairfax)

“There’s a good chance he’s under good supervision at the moment, and I think he’s big enough and athletic enough.

“I’ve seen him play once and everything I’ve seen him do, he handled the kids above him with ease.

“By the time he plays, he’ll be 17 and a half, so he won’t be far off 18. It’s not like we’re asking a 15-year-old kid to go out there and play.

“I don’t think we’re far off, and sometimes you’ve got to bend the rules.”

Fittler’s career came to an end at just 32, and he says the NRL should keep players in the game for longer (Fairfax)

While Fittler backed Suaalii to succeed in the league, he said the NRL’s biggest objective needed to be keeping stars in the game for as long as possible.

“I retired at 32, Sonny Bill is about to come back at 35 and Cameron Smith is 37,” he said.

“They’ve gone on to play an extra five years for whatever reason.

“What we’ve got to do is to work out a way to keep our players playing for longer because the ones that are kept in longer are having a massive impact on results.”