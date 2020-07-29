JoJo Siwa Reveals She’s in Relationship in New TikTok Video

Instagram



JoJo Siwa is off the market. The 17-year-old YouTube personality hinted in a recent TikTok video that she’s currently dating someone as she participated in a new challenge on the video platform.

In the said video, JoJo took part in a viral challenge that requires her to put a finger down every time she’s done one of the things the narrator says. JoJo put down her finger when the narrator mentioned about having a pair of Nike shoes, picking her boogers before, having braces and being insecure about her body among others.

The most interesting thing came when the narrator said, “Put a finger down if you’re currently single.” JoJo then was seen just standing there without putting her finger down.

It remains to be seen who she’s currently in relationship with as she’s known for being quite private when it comes to her love life. Prior to this, she was rumored to be dating Elliott Brown, an 18-year-old from her home state of Nebraska. They were first spotted together in March as they showed off their dance moves and enjoyed the rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

Addressing the rumors, JoJo revealed to Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight that while she’s in fact dating someone, it’s not Elliot. “It’s not him. I can say that with a dead straight face. It’s not Elliot. Keep doing your research!” she said.

“It makes me giggle talking about it,” she continued. “Even Elliot texted me and was like, ‘Who [is it]? And I was like, ‘Sorry, we’re not saying.’ ”

JoJo previously shocked her fans when she debuted a new look during her 17th birthday on April 21. Instead of her signature high ponytail and glittery outfit, JoJo rocked a black, graphic tee while wearing her hair down to reveal her natural waves.

“It’s hilarious,” Siwa said of the massive response from fans to her makeover. “I knew it would be a shock to people … I knew it was going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,’ because people just don’t see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did.”