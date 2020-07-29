Joe Kelly’s face while mocking Astros goes viral on social media

Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly started quite the kerfuffle Tuesday night when he threw in the vicinity of Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Tensions were already high because of the history between the teams — Los Angeles says Houston stole its 2017 title — and Kelly’s pitches took the beef to another level.

As Kelly walked off the mound following his sixth-inning appearance, he mocked Correa for being upset at him. Social media, which eagerly watched the feud develop, ate up his reaction.

The Dodgers won the game 5-2.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Kelly’s facial expressions:

Joe Kelly almost single-handedly ended the Dodgers 2018 and 2019 seasons and yet we all love him for what he just did. — Choice Fielder (@choice_fielder) July 29, 2020