Jet2 scraps all flights to Cyprus due to country’s ‘prohibitive entry restrictions’

Jet2 has scrapped all its flights to Cyprus due to the country’s “prohibitive entry restrictions”.

In yet another blow to holidaymakers around the UK, the airline will not offer holidays to the popular destination, saying they were left with “no choice”.

All journeys to Larnaca and Paphos up to and including August 16 have been ditched, according to The Mirror.

Cyprus banned Brits from entering the country due to the UK’s poor Covid-19 record when it reopened its borders in July.







But from August 1, the country will ease restrictions, placing the UK in Category B and allowing holidaymakers in with strict measures.

These include providing a negative PCR test on arrival, obtained within 72 hours before travel.

Coronavirus-test results can be in the form of an email or SMS but must include the date and when the test was taken and state the type of test, which should be PCR.

All travellers to Cyprus must also complete a Cyprus Flight Pass before travelling which has your CR test result uploaded within hours of your departure.

You will then need to present this prior to boarding and on arrival at immigration.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Because of prohibitive entry restrictions into Cyprus, we have no choice but to suspend flights and holidays to Larnaca and Paphos up to and including 16th August.

“We continue to urge the Cypriot authorities to review the entry criteria in line with other destinations, so that our customers can enjoy their well-deserved holidays.”

Jet2 say customers affected can choose to either rebook with no admin fee or request a Refund Credit Note or full cash refund.

The spokesperson added: “For customers who are due to travel to Cyprus from 17th August onwards, we are continuing to liaise with the authorities in Cyprus and we will provide further updates in due course.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. “

The travel firm was forced to cancel flights and holidays to all of Spain including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands after the Foreign Office advised against all non-essential travel.

It followed the country being removed from the UK’s ‘air bridge’ list leaving around 600,000 Brits on holiday needing to quarantine for 14 days on their return to the UK.