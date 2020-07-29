Jessica Simpson Offers Forgiveness to Her Abuser Because She ‘Felt Bad for Her’

Instagram

Making an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘Gift of Forgiveness’ podcast series, the singer and actress recalls the time when she went to confront her abuser.

–

Earlier this year, Jessica Simpson opened up about the abuse she suffered as a child for the first time through her memoir “Open Book”. Now, the 40-year-old singer has revealed that she has confronted her abuser and rather than seeking revenge for what the woman did to her, she offered her forgiveness.

During her appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s podcast series “Gift of Forgiveness”, Jessica recalled the moment when she confronted her abuser eight years ago. “I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ because she was being abused by an older guy,” she told the wife of Chris Pratt. “He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me.”

Because of that, Jessica admitted that she felt bad for the woman and simply allowed her to abuse her. Furthermore, the “Employee of the Month” star told her abuser to “talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments,” before letting the woman know that she already forgave her before she even apologized.

Recalling what Jessica said to her abuser at the time, she noted, “I just want you to know that I forgive you and I don’t really care to be around you that much ever again, but I do want you to know that I know what happened between us and I’m not gonna live in denial about it.”

As for why she decided to confront her abuser, Jessica noted that her divorce from Nick Lachey was the trigger. “I was just in that place where I was celibate, and I was, like, on this journey to explore myself, and I knew that I couldn’t move forward without letting her know that. I wasn’t just gonna leave it unsaid,” she said. “I left it unsaid for far too long, but I knew that if I was honest with her, that it would clear my conscience. And I even sent her the book and I told her that I hope it brings healing.”