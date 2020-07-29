Jess Hilarious Called ‘Corny’ for Reenacting Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

Instagram

There are also several people who share similar messages, such as 'Jess Hilarious has never been hilarious,' after watching the stand-up comedian's Instagram video.

Even though Megan Thee Stallion has dragged a lot of people who made jokes about her shooting incident, there are apparently people who still don’t listen. For instance, Jess Hilarious has now been put under fire after she uploaded on Instagram a video of her reenacting the incident for entertainment purposes.

Jess could be seen in the video grabbing her foot while pulling off some of Megan’s signature ad-libs, seemingly pointing out that it was probably her reaction after getting shot. Later, Jess pretended to be Tory Lanez as she tried to debunk claims that the Canadian singer did not shoot Megan on purpose.

Many people were fuming after watching the video, calling out Jess for posting the clip when Megan has told others not to make a joke about the incident. Several people called the stand-up comedian “corny,” while one person commented, “Just had to unfollow Jess Hilarious. You really brainstormed that ‘entertainment’, spent time editing, reviewed and the posted that MESS. Distasteful.”

There were also people who shared similar messages such as, “Jess Hilarious has never been hilarious,” and “Jess the Hilarious ain’t never been hilarious.” Meanwhile, an individual chimed in, “I am literally puzzled by Jess Hilarious making a video joking about Meg getting shot in BOTH of her feet. Y’all wonder why women stay in DV situations thinking no one will believe them or care, WOW. I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Jess has yet to respond to the criticism.

During Megan’s recent Instagram Live, the “Savage” hitmaker slammed people who made jokes about her shooting. “It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t,” she said. “I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that wasn’t their motherf***ing business.”

Megan added, “What if your motherf***ing sister got shot? What if you What if your motherf***ing girlfriend got shot? What if you motherf***ing best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then? It’s just a respect thing. Shut the f**k up when s**t don’t have nothing to do with you.”