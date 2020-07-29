Jennifer Lopez Sells Beach House Only a Year After Buying It

WENN

J.Lo has a change of heart about making her newly-renovated California beach house one of her residences as she puts it on the market only a year after purchasing the property.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are attempting to bank a $1 million (£773,000) profit from the sale of their renovated California beach house, just a year after purchasing the pad.

The engaged couple bought the Malibu property from actor Jeremy Piven in early 2019, and recruited J.Lo’s dream designer, “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines, to help revamp the three-level home, which boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a wrap-around deck, and a sauna.

However, it appears the superstars have had a change of heart about making the house one of their main residences after deciding to list the home for just under $8 million (£6.2 million), reports TMZ.

They originally paid $6.6 million (£5.1 million) for the place.

Lopez and Rodriguez aren’t short of properties to call home – they also own mansions in Bel-Air, California, the Hamptons, New York, and in Coral Gables, Florida.