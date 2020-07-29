Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend tries late bid to seal testimony

A British socialite charged with recruiting three girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse made a last-minute bid to stop the public release of her 2016 testimony in a civil case.

Ty Gee, a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell , told a Manhattan judge the depositions by his client should be kept sealed, in part because they are evidence in the criminal case brought against her on July 2.

On Wednesday, US District Judge Loretta A. Preska denied what she described as an “eleventh-hour” request after last week ordering the public release of the documents by Thursday. But she also delayed the release of the depositions through Friday to give Mr Gee to appeal.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Getty)

He immediately did with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

Ms Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured the girls, including one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse in London and the United States in the 1990s.

She remains at a federal jail in Brooklyn after bail was denied because she is a risk to flee.

Fencing stands outside the main entrance of the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn where British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is held, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/AAP)

The charges against Ms Maxwell came nearly a year after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup where he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

If convicted, she could face up to 35 years in prison.

Mr Gee said Ms Maxwell only revealed “intimate information about her personal life” in a case brought by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, because a confidentiality agreement between parties in the case “specifically excluded an exception for law enforcement”.

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell (right). (Florida Southern District Court)

“Had the language not been made an order of the Court, Ms Maxwell would have proceeded in a different fashion,” Mr Gee wrote.

He also told the judge that lawyers in the case may have used the need for depositions to set a “perjury trap” for his client.

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England on September 2, 2000. (Associated Press)

The lawyer said the public release of the April and July 2016 depositions should be blocked because they form the basis of criminal perjury charges in the indictment brought against Ms Maxwell.

But Ms Preska said he could have made that argument for the last month.

The perjury charges pertain to Ms Maxwell’s answers to questions posed by lawyers in the civil case, including whether Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Ms Maxwell responded, Mr Gee noted.

Excerpts from seven hours of depositions of Ms Maxwell were made public last year along with more than 2,000 pages of documents from the since-settled lawsuit.

“The unsealing of Ms Maxwell’s deposition transcript would result in substantial negative media publicity and speculation in an internet world,” Mr Gee wrote.

“The public’s right of access to Ms Maxwell’s deposition transcript is substantially outweighed by the compelling interest in ensuring her right to a fair trial.”