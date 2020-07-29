Jaden Smith Drops Family Name For Music

Jaden Smith explained why he dropped his family name and only wants to go by “Jaden” when it pertains to his music career.

He revealed the reason during an interview with Apple Music.

“I realized that Willow changed her name to Willow at some point in time. And that she was no longer Willow Smith. Yeah, it took me a while. It took me a while. Because if you look Willow Smith up, it’ll still come up. But then it took me a while to see that it was just Willow. And I was like, ‘Yo. That’s so strong,'” he told Zane Lowe.

He added, “That’s strong. Willow. You feel like you don’t have to say your last name. You’re just Willow. I create different characters for myself and that’s also one of the reasons I love Bowie so much, but I create different characters for myself and it’s like, Jaden, that’s music and Jaden Smith, that’s 501(c)(3), that’s acting in movies. I wanted to just make that little distinction there, just a little bit, so that I could just … different things are happening.”

Watch the interview below.