“It’s Time for Immediate Action in Long-term Care”: A Coalition of Unions Representing Frontline Healthcare Workers Respond to Ontario’s Long-term Care Commission

“CARE NOT PROFITS” CAMPAIGN:
SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor recently launched their “Care Not Profits” advocacy campaign to demand an end for-profit delivery of long-term care in Ontario. During the COVID-19 crisis, Ontario’s worst hit nursing homes were all for-profit facilities. Data tells us that for-profit long-term care corporations have 17 per cent fewer staff than non-profit nursing homes. Yet, while families and care staff were dying throughout the pandemic, three of the largest long-term care businesses combined paid shareholders more than $58 million in dividends in the past three months alone. These are facts.
The new, 60-second ad called “Care not Profits” launched on July 23rd.
To view the ad and learn more, visit carenotprofits.ca
The full, high-definition broadcast from the campaign launch, including the 60-second ad, is available for media to download here: https://bit.ly/39lxVfU
