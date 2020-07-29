“It’s Time for Immediate Action in Long-term Care”: A Coalition of Unions Representing Frontline Healthcare Workers Respond to Ontario’s Long-term Care Commission

Article content continued

“CARE NOT PROFITS” CAMPAIGN:

SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor recently launched their “Care Not Profits” advocacy campaign to demand an end for-profit delivery of long-term care in Ontario. During the COVID-19 crisis, Ontario’s worst hit nursing homes were all for-profit facilities. Data tells us that for-profit long-term care corporations have 17 per cent fewer staff than non-profit nursing homes. Yet, while families and care staff were dying throughout the pandemic, three of the largest long-term care businesses combined paid shareholders more than $58 million in dividends in the past three months alone. These are facts.

The new, 60-second ad called “Care not Profits” launched on July 23rd.

To view the ad and learn more, visit carenotprofits.ca

The full, high-definition broadcast from the campaign launch, including the 60-second ad, is available for media to download here: https://bit.ly/39lxVfU

kw/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005942/en/

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Corey Johnson

SEIU Healthcare

[email protected]

416-529-8909

Daniel Tseghay

CUPE Communications

[email protected]

647-220-9739

Shelley Amyotte

Unifor Communications

[email protected]

902-717-7491

#distro