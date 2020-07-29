Is gender diversity good for business? Another study makes the case

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! MacKenzie Scott—formerly Bezos—has donated $1.7 billion of her , women protest femicide in Turkey, and the U.K. has a ‘Peter’ problem. Have a thoughtful Wednesday.

– More ‘Peters’ than women. A new study out of the U.K. tells us what we’ve long known; that there’s a business case for gender diversity.

Research by gender diversity consultancy The Pipeline puts a fine point on the matter, finding that FTSE 350 companies that have executive committees with at least 33% female representation have a net profit margin over 10 times that of companies with no women at that level—15.2% versus 1.5%. In fact, this year’s study found that the gap in net profit margin between companies with executive committee-level women and those without is the biggest recorded in five years of research.

That data, however, stands apart from other revelations; it makes the case for gender diversity but the study found little progress toward that end, even as the U.K. pushes for board diversity and pay gap transparency at the federal level.

The share of women on FTSE 350 executive committees inched up 2.7% to 19.8%, but 15% of the U.K.’s largest companies still have zero women at that level. What’s more, it seems that women who are joining executive committees are being appointed to functional roles rather than those with profit and loss responsibility, a more reliable gateway to further advancement. Of all executive committee members with P,amp;Ls, just 10% are women; over two-thirds of FTSE 350 companies do not have a single female executive committee member in a P,amp;L role.

That sparse pipeline of female leaders is evident at the very top; 5% of FTSE 350 CEOs are women. In April, there were more men named Peter than there were women in the chief executive ranks.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, who wrote a foreword to the study, called the results depressing. She urged companies—especially those led by men—to groom more female leaders and warned firms with too few women that they soon “will discover that they cannot recruit the talent they need to succeed.”

“Whenever data reveals a disparity of outcome between groups, the challenge to those in power should be—explain it or change it. There can be no good explanation for the massive underrepresentation of women at the top of British business,” she said, “so it must change.”

