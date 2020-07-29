In July, a H-1B software engineers' median salary at Google, Microsoft, and Apple was at least $142K, a substantial increase from at least $120K in October 2019 (Nick Kolakowski/Dice Insights)

Nick Kolakowski / Dice Insights:
In July, a H-1B software engineers’ median salary at Google, Microsoft, and Apple was at least $142K, a substantial increase from at least $120K in October 2019 — How much are software engineers on the H-1B visa making at some of the nation’s largest tech companies? At first glance, the answer seems simple: quite a lot.
