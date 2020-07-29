Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Devastated’ Over His Emmy Nomination

WENN/Apega

Considering the ‘Bad Education’ actor’s famous fictional feud with the ‘Deadpool’ star, it is only natural when Hugh is asked about Ryan’s reaction to his nomination.

Hugh Jackman is among those who earn a nod for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards as the nominations were revealed on Tuesday, July 28. The Australian star, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on HBO’s “Bad Education“, recently shared his feelings after learning about the nomination to E!’s daytime talk show.

“It’s a good way to wake up! I feel really good,” the 51-year-old actor revealed to Scott Tweedie during a video call. “I’m thrilled the film got nominated. Good day in our house.”

Considering Hugh’s famous fictional feud with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, it is only natural when Hugh was asked about Ryan’s reaction to his nomination. “Lots of texts from everyone I know, nothing from Ryan,” the “Logan” actor shared.

But then, he jokingly claimed that he got to know about his friend’s reaction through a text from the “Deadpool” actor’s wife Blake Lively. “But Blake…Hang on, I’m just reading it now. ‘He’s devastated. He says he’s not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you’ve ever given me,’ ” Hugh said. “I don’t know! That’s all I got from Blake.”

Explaining to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith in a separate interview, Hugh added, “Blake just texted me. Said he won’t get out of bed, he’s furious. He’s very angry with the Academy. He’ll be fine. He’ll spend three or four days in bed, you know, and then he’ll get over it.”

He also shared on Twitter a video message from Ryan to congratulate him. “Buddy….. congratulations! Since you get a nomination, that’s just crazy!” Ryan said in the clip. Obviously, Ryan didn’t end his video without roasting Hugh as he added, “That’s crazy, not ’cause you don’t deserve it. Well….”

In a serious note, Hugh is grateful for the nod. “Particularly, you know, when I see the list of actors who are up for it and the quality that is happening on television now,” he said. “Honestly it’s a great honor. I’ve been in the business for 25 years, so, you know, I wanna say to someone like [‘Normal People‘ star] Paul Mescal, who is nominated — and he’s 22 — I wanna say, ‘Don’t take this for granted, dude, it’s not gonna happen every year… Well, it may, but probably won’t, so enjoy. Make the most of it.’ ”

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on 20 September. Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped as the host.