Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in August

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this August 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls and Shrek have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in August.
Netflix
- Skins: Vol. 1-7 (08/01/20)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (08/04/20)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (08/11/20)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (08/14/20)
- 22 Jump Steet (08/19/20)
- Nashville: seasons 1-8 (08/24/20)
- Braveheart (08/31/20)
- Easy A (08/31/20)
- Matilda (08/31/20)
- The Holiday (08/31/20)
Crave
- The Last Ship: seasons 1-5 (08/01/20)
- We Do We Go From Here (08/01/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Classic Episodes: season 1, episodes 1 – 5 (08/02/20)
- Smallfoot (08/03/20)
- Love Island: Aftersun: season (08/06/20)
- Eat Pray Love (08/08/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Classic Episodes: season 1, episodes 6 – 10 (08/09/20)
- Henry Rollins: Keep Talking Pal (08/09/20)
- Blindspot: seasons 1-4 (08/10/20)
- The New Romantic (08/11/20)
- Searching (08/13/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes: season 1, episodes 11-15 (08/16/20)
- Mean Queen (08/17/20)
- The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes: season 1, episodes 16-20 (08/23/20)
- Equalizer 2 (08/25/20)
- Glickman (08/25/20)
- The 2018 iHeart Radio MMVAs (08/26/20)
- The King of the Road: season 3 (08/27/20)
- The Bourne Identity (08/27/20)
- The Bourne Legacy (08/27/20)
- The Bourne Supremacy (08/27/20)
- White Boy Rick (08/27/20)
- The Bold and Beautiful: Classic Episodes: season 1, episodes 21 – 25 (08/30/20)
- Show Dogs (08/30/20)
- It’s Only the End of the World (08/31/20)
- Laurence Anyways (08/31/20)
- Mommy (08/31/20)
- Tom at the Farm (08/31/20)
- Chien de Garde (08/31/20)
- Saving Hope: season 4 (08/31/20)
- Jumanji (08/31/20)
- Shania Twain: Still the One – Live in Las Vegas (08/31/20)
- Conviction (08/31/20)
- Amal (08/31/20)
- The Cry of the Owl (08/31/20)
- On the Road (08/31/20)
- Source Code (08/31/20)
- Bad Times at the El Royale (08/31/20)
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post (08/31/20)
- Moulin Rouge (08/31/20)
- The Wolverine (08/31/20)
- X-Men (08/31/20)
- X2: X-Men United (08/31/20)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine (08/31/20)
- X-Men: First Class (08/31/20)
- X-Men: The Last Stand (08/31/20)
- The Sixties: season 1 (08/31/20)
- The Seventies: season 1 (08/31/20)
- The Eighties: season 1 (08/31/20)
- The Nineties: season1 (08/31/20)
- The Unauthorized Saved by The Bell Story (08/31/20)
- Lemonade (08/31/20)
- What Keeps You Alive (08/31/20)
- David Lynch: The Art Life (08/31/20)
- Zombie at 17 (08/31/20)
- Angels and Demons (08/31/20)