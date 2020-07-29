Here’s the new ACC football schedule for every team in 2020, including Notre Dame

Notre Dame, ACC champs?

In 2020, it’s possible. The ACC announced its 2020 college football schedule model on Wednesday, and Notre Dame — a FBS independent — will be eligible to play in the ACC championship game.

The Irish will play 10 ACC conference games like every other school in the conference this season. The ACC adopted a plus-one model, which will allow for one game against an opponent from a different conference.

The Irish will split television revenue with the other 15 schools, and that includes the money generated from Notre Dame’s TV deal with NBC.

The conference announced that the first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12, and the 11-game schedule will span a 13-week period with two weeks.

The ACC also will play as just one division, and the top two teams by winning percentage will play in the ACC championship game on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Here is a look at each school’s conference home-and-away opponents for 2020:

Boston College football schedule

Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame Pitt

Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame Pitt Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Clemson football schedule

Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia

Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke football schedule

Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia

Florida State football schedule

Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia

Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami, N.C. State, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech football schedule

Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt

Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State, Syracuse

Louisville football schedule

Home: Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia

Miami football schedule

Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia

Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Away: Clemson, Louisville, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

North Carolina football schedule

Home: N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, Virginia

N.C. State football schedule

Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest

Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Notre Dame football schedule

Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse

Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Pitt football schedule

Home: Louisville, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Louisville, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami

Syracuse football schedule

Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Wake Forest

Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Wake Forest Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Virginia football schedule

Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State

Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, N.C. State Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech football schedule

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, N.C. State, Virginia

Boston College, Clemson, Miami, N.C. State, Virginia Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Wake Forest football schedule