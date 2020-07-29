Google One app now offers free phone backup and storage manager features

Both features will begin rolling out to Android users today.

Google One’s phone backup feature is now free for all Google users.

A new storage manager tool has been added as well.

The new features will begin rolling out for Android users in the coming days and will soon be available on iOS as well.

Google today announced that it is making its automatic phone backup feature free for all users in countries where Google One is available. A new storage manager tool has been announced as well to help users manage their files and free up storage space. The features will start rolling out for users on Android in the coming days, and will soon be available in the iOS app as well.

The automatic phone backup feature was rolled out to Google One subscribers on Android in September last year. Now, however, you can back up all your important files in the Google One app even if you do not have a Google One membership. The updated iOS app will let users store their photos, contacts, videos, and calendar events with Google.

The new storage manager in the Google One app and on the web lets you manage all your files across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. It can also help you make room for more files by getting rid of ones that you no longer need, similar to the Files by Google app.

