Google building competing apps with user data is dirty, but it could be a lot worse

Google was recently accused of using data it collects from us about the way we use apps to further its own business. Using what was called an Android Lockbox, details about what apps we use, when we use them, and how long we use them were collected so Google could allegedly use this information to build competing services for things like TikTok.

This isn’t hard to believe, and it’s not very different from what we see any tech company doing. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon all collect data about everything possible under the guise of improving user experience. Google also didn’t violate any specific terms with us as customers because we agree with this sort of thing when we first log on to an Android phone. This is a case of Google abusing its market share against its competition, not its customers.

Regulators are still likely to take issue as will software companies trying to compete against Google. Good. This practice needs to be investigated whenever any company does it, and whatever penalties may come from it are Google’s to face. What we should be concerned about, though, is another matter.

You have no real choice but to hand over your data to someone.

I’d be lying if I said I don’t lean towards the side of a competing developer whenever I hear about something like this. It’s not fair when the 800-pound gorilla in the room flexes against a company that has no way to fight against it. Android is everywhere and isn’t technically a monopoly, but it’s darn close. Google can’t be left to do whatever it likes when so many depend on its product.