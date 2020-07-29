Former Celebrity Couples Worked Together Post Breakup



The WB/The CW, Matthew Simmons / Getty Images



Sophia and Chad met on the set of One Tree Hill and were married for five months before filing for divorce in 2006. However, the two continued to star alongside one another until Chad’s departure from the show in 2009. Sophia has dated several people since their breakup — including James Lafferty and Austin Nichols — but is currently single; Chad is currently married to Sarah Roemer — they have two children together.