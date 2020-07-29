Former Celebrity Couples Worked Together Post Breakup

~Mixing business with pleasure…with awkwardness.~
1.
Joey King and Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2:
2.
Jennifer Lawerence and Nicholas Hoult in the X-Men franchise:
3.
Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:
4.
Jennifer Morrison and Jesse Spencer in House:
5.
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory:
6.
Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall in Dexter:
7.
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake in Bad Teacher:
8.
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray in One Tree Hill:
9.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson in Dawson’s Creek:
10.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber in Chuck:
11.
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak in The Mindy Project:
12.
Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan in Alias:
13.
Blake Lively and Penn Badgely in Gossip Girl:
14.
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries:
15.
Laura Dern and Kyle Maclachlan in Twin Peaks: The Return:
16.
Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia in Heroes:
17.
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in Going The Distance:
18.
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton in Riverdale:
19.
Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan in Lost:
