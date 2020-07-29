Former Celebrity Couples Worked Together Post Breakup

Updated 37 minutes ago. Posted 45 minutes ago

~Mixing business with pleasure…with awkwardness.~

1.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2:


Netflix, Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Joey and Jacob met on the set of The Kissing Booth in January 2017 and started dating shortly after that. The couple then broke up towards the end of 2018, right before Netflix announced the sequel was green lit, and filmed together in 2019. Jacob is currently dating Zendaya and Joey is currently dating Steven Piet.


2.

Jennifer Lawerence and Nicholas Hoult in the X-Men franchise:


20th Century Fox, Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Jennifer and Nicholas met on the set of X-Men: First Class in 2010 and dated until 2014, when X-Men: Days of Future’s Past wrapped. They’ve since had to work together on X:Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Jennifer is currently married to Cooke Maroney (an art gallery director) and Nicholas is currently in a relationship with Bryana Holly (a model) — the two have one child together.


3.

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:


Universal Pictures, Bryan Bedder

Amanda and Dominic met on the set of Mamma Mia! and dated from 2008-2011. The two reunited in 2017 to film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Amanda is currently married to Thomas Sadoski — they have two children together — and Dominic is currently in a relationship with Gemma Chan.


4.

Jennifer Morrison and Jesse Spencer in House:


Fox, Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

Jennifer and Jesse met on the set of House and were together from 2004-2007. During Seasons 5 and 6 — post IRL breakup — their onscreen characters were together and then got divorced before Jennifer’s character left the series in 2010. Jennifer and Jesse are both currently single.


5.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory:


CBS, Frazer Harrison

Kaley and Johnny met on the set of Big Bang Theory in 2007 and dated in secret from 2007-2009. The two starred in the show for a decade. Kaley is now married to Karl Cook (an equestrian) and Johnny is married to Alaina Meyer — they have one child together.


6.

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall in Dexter:


Showtime, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer and Michael met on the set of Dexter, but didn’t start dating until the second season. The two got married in 2008 and divorced in 2011, but continued on the show until the series finale in 2013. Jennifer is currently married to Seth Avett (1/2 of The Avett Brothers) and Michael is currently married to Morgan MacGregor (an associate editor).


7.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake in Bad Teacher:


Sony Pictures, Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Cameron and Justin began dating in 2003 after meeting at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The two broke up in 2007, but were reunited on the set of Bad Teacher which premiered in 2011. Cameron is currently married to Benji Madden — they have one child together — and Justin is currently married to Jessica Biel — they have one child together.


8.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray in One Tree Hill:


The WB/The CW, Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

Sophia and Chad met on the set of One Tree Hill and were married for five months before filing for divorce in 2006. However, the two continued to star alongside one another until Chad’s departure from the show in 2009. Sophia has dated several people since their breakup — including James Lafferty and Austin Nichols — but is currently single; Chad is currently married to Sarah Roemer — they have two children together.


9.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson in Dawson’s Creek:


The WB, Getty Images

Katie and Joshua met on the set of Dawson’s Creek and dated from 1998-1999. They starred in the series until its finale in 2003. Until recently, Katie was dating Jamie Foxx, but they broke up in 2019; Joshua Jackson is currently married to Jodie Turner-Smith — they have one newborn together.


10.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber in Chuck:


IFC Films, Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Naomi and Levi met at the Met Gala — hahaha — in 2005 and then went on to film The Painted Veil. They were together from 2005-2016 and had two children together during that time. They filmed Chuck before announcing their breakup and had to do press for the film after their separation. Naomi is currently dating Billy Crudup and Liev is currently single.


11.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak in The Mindy Project:


Fox/Hulu, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Mindy and B.J. met while working on The Office and dated on-and-off again during the show’s run. B.J. went on to serve as consulting producer on the first season of The Mindy Project and appeared on-screen as one of Mindy’s love interests. Mindy and B.J. are both currently single, but remain good friends — B.J. is the godfather of Mindy’s daughter, Katherine.


12.

Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan in Alias:


ABC, Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Jennifer and Michael met on the set of Alias, but didn’t start dating until 2003. The two dated until 2004, but remained on the show until its finale in 2006. Jennifer is currently dating John C. Miller (a businessman) and Michael is currently single.


13.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgely in Gossip Girl:


The CW, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Blake and Penn met on the set of Gossip Girl in 2007 and dated on-and-off until 2010. The two remained on the series until its finale in 2012 where their characters got married. Blake is currently married to Ryan Reynolds — who she has three children with — and Penn is currently married to Domino Kirke — who is pregnant with their first child.


14.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries:


The CW, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Nina and Ian met on the set of Vampire Diaries in 2009 and dated until their public breakup in 2013. They both remained on the series until its finale in 2017 (though, in 2015 Nina went from main cast to guest cast.) Nina is currently dating Shaun White and Ian is currently married to Nikki Reed — the two have a daughter together.


15.

Laura Dern and Kyle Maclachlan in Twin Peaks: The Return:


Showtime, Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Laura and Kyle dated from 1985-1989 after meeting on the set of Blue Velvet. The two reunited nearly three decades later on the Twin Peaks reboot. Laura was married to Ben Harper — they have two children together — and Kyle is currently married to Desiree Gruber (a producer on Project Runway) — the two have a child together.


16.

Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia in Heroes:


NBC, Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Hayden and Milo met on the set of Heroes and dated from 2007-2009. The two remained on the show til its finale in 2010. Hayden was dating Wladimir Klitschko from 2009-2011, and then again from 2013-2018, and Milo is currently single.


17.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in Going The Distance:


Warner Bros., Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Drew and Justin dated from 2007-2009 — in that time, they filmed He’s Just Not That Into You. They were reunited in 2010 while filming Going The Distance, which actually reignited their flame, before ultimately breaking up a few months later. Drew and Justin are both currently single.


18.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton in Riverdale:


The CW, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Camila and Charles met on the set of Riverdale in 2017 but didn’t start dating until 2018. The two split up in 2019 and are currently still starring in the series. Camila and Charles are both currently single.


19.

Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan in Lost:


ABC, Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Evangeline and Dominic met on the set of Lost and dated from 2004-2007. They both remained on the series until its finale in 2010, though Dominic didn’t appear in Season 5. Evangeline is currently in a relationship with Norman Kali — they have two children together — and Dominic is currently single.


