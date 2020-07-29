FLYHT Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) will host a live conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7 am MDT (9 am EDT, 6 am PDT).

The conference call will include a brief presentation from FLYHT’s CEO Bill Tempany and CFO Alana Forbes followed by a question and answer session.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to [email protected] .

An archive of the conference call will be posted on FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing insight into airline operations with actionable intelligence, enhanced by real-time observations via AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System). The Company’s products include AFIRS, a satellite communications (satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.