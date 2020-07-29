Ferrari boss John Elkann reveals grim outlook for 2021

The chairman of Ferrari has painted a grim picture of the team’s Formula One fortunes, conceding the team is unlikely to return to the front of the grid before 2022 at the earliest.

Having endured a horror start to the 2020 championship, John Elkann is warning fans of the Scuderia that they are in for a difficult time over the next 18 months.

The red cars are significantly off the pace of front-runners Mercedes, while it also appears that Red Bull and Racing Point have the Italian marque covered, and even McLaren can match it with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel at times.

Ferrari has recorded just one podium in three races to date, with Leclerc finishing second at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, although that could mostly be attributed to the misfortune of other drivers.

Charles Leclerc becomes airborne and crashes into teammate Sebastian Vettel at the Styrian Grand Prix. (F1)

Ferrari’s season could best be summed up by the nightmare of the Styrian race, which saw Leclerc and Vettel both retire after colliding with each other at turn three.

In a frank interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Elkann admitted there’s no quick fix.

“This year we are not competitive thanks to project errors,” he said.

“We have had a number of structural weaknesses that have existed for some time in aerodynamics and in the dynamics of the vehicle. We have also lost out in engine power.

“The reality is that our car is not competitive. You saw it on the track and you will see it again.

Sebastian Vettel during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary (Getty)

“Today we are laying the foundations for being competitive and returning to winning when the rules change in 2022. I am convinced of this.”

Part of Ferrari’s struggles are down to a regulation that requires teams to use their 2020 car in 2021, with only minor modifications allowed.

A budget cap will also be introduced from next season, which will prevent the Scuderia throwing endless money at the problem.

“We must be realistic and aware of the structural weaknesses with which we have been living for a decade, and which the transition to hybrid [power units] has underlined,” Elkann said.

Charles Leclerc drives his Ferrari during qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“We have given the okay to the new rules that will start from 2022, because we believe it is right that there is greater competitiveness within F1.

“We do not see the limitation of budget caps as a constraint on our ability to win. We take it as a challenge.

“Our engineers, our mechanics and our drivers will find strength and creativity within those bonds to bring Ferrari back up. Personally I have never seen in the last 10 years such a cohesive and strong spirit.”

The Ferrari chairman pointed to the team’s last golden era as evidence they can eventually return to the front. But he noted that it took former boss Jean Todt seven years to turn the team around in the late 1990s, before Michael Schumacher won five straight world titles from 2000-2004, the first time the team had won the driver’s championship in 21 years.

Sebastian Vettel’s rear wing was almost torn off after a collision with teammate Charles Leclerc at the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“The fans are suffering as much as we are, but we know they are close to us,” he said. “This is why it is important to be clear and honest with them. A long path awaits us.

“When Todt opened that historic cycle in 2000, we came from a fast that had lasted for over 20 years from 1979. It took time from him landing in Maranello in 1993 to Ferrari’s return to success.

“The important thing then is to work on the track and off the track, in a cohesive way, building the Ferrari we want to step-by-step.”

Elkann said the position of team boss Mattia Binotto is not under threat, despite the poor performances this year, noting that he’s expecting Carlos Sainz, who replaces Vettel next year, to bring fresh energy to the team.

“Mattia Binotto, who has taken the helm of the Scuderia for a year, has all the skills and characteristics to start a new winning cycle,” he said.

“He was in Ferrari with Todt and Schumi.

“He knows how to win and from next year he will work with two drivers who are young and ambitious like us.”