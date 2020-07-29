Excessive force lawsuit filed in federal court against Denver police.

A lawsuit alleging police brutality by a former Denver sergeant and two other officers was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. All three have resigned from the department.

Joseph Rodarte

The lawsuit, filed by Malow M. Mayek in federal court in Denver, also names the city of Denver in the complaint against former Sgt. Joseph Rodarte and former officers Douglass Watson and James Martinez.

On Aug. 22, 2018, the three arrested Mayek, age 17 at the , allegedly beating the unarmed teenager, who was high on LSD, breaking his nose and leg in the process.

Rodarte was charged and tried on two counts of assault for the incident and was acquitted by a Denver jury on Oct. 2, 2019. Rodarte resigned from the department in June.

Rodarte, according to the lawsuit, struck Mayek multiple times with a baton, including in the face. Watson and Martinez used a Taser on Mayek, who suffered a critical head injury, fractured nose, bone fractures in his right leg and facial cuts, among other injuries.

“At no point during the officers’ pursuit and apprehension of Mr. Mayek did he present any threat to the officers or anyone else,” the lawsuit claims.

