Eve Black arrested after video of her boasting about dodging a Melbourne COVID-19 checkpoint

Police have smashed a car window to arrest a woman whose video went viral nationally after she boasted about not stopping for a COVID-19 checkpoint.

Authorities confirmed to the woman, known online as Eve Black, was stopped on Princes Street in Carlton, Melbourne , at 1.55pm today.

Police have been trying to talk to her since the border checkpoint incident on July 23.

Eve Black filmed herself in an exchange with police in which she appeared to boast about dodging a Melbourne border checkpoint. (Facebook)

A spokesperson said today’s arrest unfolded after she refused to cooperate.

“Upon being intercepted, she was asked to provide her name and address which she refused to do. Police then directed her to produce her driver’s licence and explain her reason for travel, which she also refused to comply with,” a statement said.

“This led to police arresting her. During the arrest, police were forced to break the woman’s car window as she refused to speak to them, wind down her window, or step out of the vehicle.”

Ms Black has since been released by police after being issued with a court summons for traffic-related offences, failing to produce a licence, name and address and breaches of the Victorian Chief Health Officer’s order.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent called the defiance a “selfish and childish act”. (Facebook)

Ms Black posted a video to Facebook in which she appeared to boast about dodging one of the police roadblocks by refusing to provide an officer with details of where she was travelling.

She also refused to roll down her window in the video.

“I don’t need to answer your questions,” Ms Black said to police in the video.

“Have I committed a crime?”

The police officer in the video responded “no, keeping going” before waving the woman through the checkpoint.

Ms Black has since deleted most content off her Facebook page, except for an earlier post where she wrote: “I regret nothing. I’m just tired of the abuse and threats. Wake up, sleeper.”

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent called the defiance a “selfish and childish act”.

