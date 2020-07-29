Enbridge CEO doesn’t see major problems dealing with potential Biden administration

Article content continued

In May, Enbridge deferred $1 billion in capital spending and announced plans to cut costs by $300 million as plummeting oil prices dealt a blow to the ailing energy industry in Canada, the world’s fourth-largest crude producer.

In the liquids pipelines unit, Mainline throughput was about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) lower sequentially, but throughput has been improving steadily and in-line with the company’s expectations, Monaco said.

The company continues to expect Mainline volumes to be under-utilized by 200,000 to 400,000 bpd in the third quarter and by 100,000 to 300,000 bpd in the fourth quarter, before returning to full utilization in early 2021.

On an adjusted per share basis, the company earned 56 cents, while analysts’ on average had expected 55 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.65 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.74 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company transported 2.44 million bpd of crude on its Mainline system during the quarter, down from 2.66 million bpd last year.

Enbridge stock rallied 2.60 per cent to $43.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

