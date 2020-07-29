Emmys 2020: Virtual Ceremony to Be Held for Primetime Awards on ABC

RELATED STORIES

Get ready for the most star-studded Zoom call of the year: The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter obtained by our sister publication Variety, executive producers Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, David Jammy and host Jimmy Kimmel informed nominees on Tuesday that this year’s ceremony would not take place in person.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter reads. “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The EPs went on to tease a ceremony “that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home,” adding that “we’re going to do it in a way that is appropriate to the moment.”

Specific details about how the ceremony will unfold are yet to come. In the meantime, the EPs assured nominees that “we are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you” to bring the virtual ceremony to fruition.

“We cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways,” the letter continues. “We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story.”

The decision to forgo an in-person ceremony comes as little surprise, given how many live events have been impacted by the pandemic. The Daytime Emmy Awards, held in June, also went virtual, as did the BET Awards. (MTV, meanwhile, is moving forward with a live ceremony for its upcoming Video Music Awards.)

Nominations for the 2020 Primetime Emmys were announced Tuesday (view full list here), with Netflix leading the pack with 160 total nods. The virtual ceremony will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.