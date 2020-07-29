Ed Sheeran Opened Up About Binge Eating And Alcohol Abuse

“It’s all rock and roll, and then it starts getting just sad.”
He talked about a “rough patch” he hit in 2015 while on tour.
“For me, it was down to bad diet, drinking, and then not seeing sunlight at all, [because] I was touring. Oh, and I wasn’t exercising,” he said.
Ed said during that time, he would abuse alcohol. “I would stay up and drink all night. The buses would park underneath arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day and then wake up and then come out, do the show, drink, get back on the bus. I didn’t see sunlight for maybe like four months.”
“It’s all fun and games at the start — it’s all rock and roll, and then it starts getting just sad,” Sheeran added. “So, I think that was probably the lowest that I’ve been.”
Ed further opened up about his “addictive personality” and his relationship with alcohol. “I think with addiction — it’s just very hard to moderate, but moderation is the key. I’m covered in tattoos and I don’t do things by halves, so if I’m gonna drink, I kind of see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles of wine.”
He then went on to talk about binge eating. “They used to call me two-dinner Teddy because I used to order two meals and eat that. Then you start putting on loads of weight and hating the way you look. Things like sugar, sweet stuff, junk food, cocaine, alcohol, it feels good the more you do, but it’s the worst thing for you.”
Ed said his wife, Cherry, and Elton John both really helped him through his struggles.
“There are so many things that [Elton] did that I do. He would be like, ‘I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four desserts until I threw up,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve done that before.'”
And Cherry likes to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which helped Ed. “She exercises a lot, so I started going on runs with her. She eats quite healthily, so I started eating quite healthily. She doesn’t drink that much, so I wasn’t drinking,” he said. “I think that all changed things.”
Glad to hear you’re doing better, Ed. And thanks for being so candid, king. <3
