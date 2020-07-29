Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Accused of Plastic Surgery After Getting Clowned for Her Looks

Instagram

People suspect that the former porn star got a nose job and shaved down her chin because haters used to clown her looks, but they mostly like the result and think she looks ‘better’ now.

– Drake‘s baby mama Sophie Brussaux has become the talk of the town because of her physical appearance. The former porn star looks different now in a new photo she shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 28.

In the image, the 30-year-old French beauty debuted new blonde hair and flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress. She compared it to her previous darker locks in the next two photos in the same post.

It’s unclear if her lighter hair color is a permanent one or temporary, but she seemed to ask for her followers’ approval as she wrote in the caption, “Blonde?” Some people love her with her old, brunette hair, writing in the comment section, “No go brunette again” and “No, you look so better with black hair.”

While Sophie may look different because of her blonde hair, some people suspected that she recently went under the knife to enhance her appearance. “look like her nose got done,” one commented below the photo. Another guessed, “she got that crimson chin removed huh.”

Sharing the same opinion, a third person weighed in, “Looks like she shaved down her chin or something and got a nose job. That hair isn’t as good look but I guess her cosmetic work looks good.” Noting that haters used to clown Sophie because of her looks, the said person added, “she probably felt like she needed it.”

Others think that whatever Sophie has done to her face makes her look better now. “Thank goodness!!” someone subtly threw a jab at the painter. Another gushed, “Damn this is some good work.” Agreeing, someone else warned her, “Halleluuuuuu she looks a million times better. She needs to stop here though.”

“she looks nice. good work. drake was prolly tired of her getting clowned,” read another comment, while someone else liked it though she “looks like a Russian baddie now.”

Still, there were several naysayers who criticized Sophie’s looks. “It’s still ugly,” one of them commented. “She looks less witchy now, but still kinda footish,” read another nasty comment. “She looks a lot better. She is unrecognizable with the new face and hair color,” one other wrote, before adding, “She still isn’t cute though.”

Sophie met Drake in January 2017, around the same time the Canadian star was rumored to be romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez. In May of the same year, reports emerged that she got pregnant and he wanted her to have an abortion. She eventually gave birth to their son, Adonis, in October, but it’s not until 2018 that the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker confirmed he’s a father through his album “Scorpion”.