Dr. Dre Reacts to Wife Nicole Young’s Divorce Petition With Prenup Revelation

This is surprising because in her petition, Nicole didn’t mention a prenup and source close to her also claimed that there was no prenup between her and the rap icon.

More details about Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young‘s legal battle after she filed for divorce in June have found their out online. While they don’t have to deal with child support because their kids are all adults, Nicole seeks spousal support and division of property. Now, the rapper has responded to the divorce by revealing the prenup.

According to TMZ, Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser shared that the “Poetic Justice” artist didn’t mind paying spousal support. However, when it comes to divvying up any sort of property, he believed that it required more consideration that should be based on their prenuptial agreement. It was said that the prenup stated that Dre’s estimated worth is $800 million, marking from his business ventures to his musical catalog.

“Well, of course, anything he acquired before marriage is his separate property, with or without an agreement and sold Beats during the marriage and there doesn’t appear to be a separate component to it,” Los Angeles-based attorney Peter M. Walzer told Fox News following the divorce announcement. “So that’s a huge amount of money and it’s probably all community property.”

In a report that surfaced online in June, Nicole, who wed Dre in May 1996, filed for divorce back in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They share two children: 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly. Her marriage to the rapper is her second one as her first husband was basketball player Sedale Threatt.

This arrives after Dre showed support for Colin Kaepernick in his recent Instagram post. The rap icon shared a picture of him taking a knee with the NFL star, who is banned by the NFL for kneeling during the American national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season as a protest against the treatment of black people by police.

Dre didn’t write much in his caption of the Sunday, July 26 post . He simply wrote, “Defiant. @kaepernick7.”