Dollar Up Even After Fed’s Meeting Unveils No Surprises By .com

By Gina Lee

.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning, slowly emerging from a two-year low even after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to a widely-expected script as its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday.

The Fed kept interest rates near zero and vowed to use all available tools to support the recovery from the most severe economic downturn “in our lifetime”, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The Fed also tied economic recovery to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Powell warning that there are signs that increases in the number of COVID-19 cases are starting to weigh on economic activity.

But some investors were already looking ahead to Fed meetings scheduled for later in the year, when bigger changes to the Fed’s strategy could be unveiled.

“We think September and November meetings will be more eventful, with the (Federal Open Market Committee) expected to conclude its framework review in September and then amend its forward guidance and possibly adjust its inflation-targeting strategy,” Mike Swell, head of Global Fixed Income Portfolio Management, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) Asset Management, told .

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies gained 0.12% to 94.343 by 9:47 PM ET (2:47 AM GMT). The dollar been on a days-long retreat over expectations that the Fed will continue its current monetary policy, and on speculation that it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.

The pair was up 0.14% to 105.06.

The pair was down 0.07% to 0.7181 and the slid 0.16% to 0.6656.

The pair fell 0.08% gain of 6.9959 and the pair was down 0.08% to 1.2984.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats continue debates over the country’s latest stimulus measures. Investors will be looking to see whether the two sides can finally reach an agreement, with one day left before some earlier stimulus measures expire on Friday.