Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.65% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.65%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.74% or 11.1 points to trade at 416.4 at the close. Meanwhile, Lundbeck A/S (CSE:) added 2.14% or 4.8 points to end at 229.3 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 1.48% or 2.9 points to 199.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.00% or 25.0 points to trade at 807.4 at the close. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) declined 1.94% or 8.3 points to end at 421.8 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 1.60% or 36.0 points to 2209.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 62 to 60 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.74% or 11.1 to 416.4.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.63% or 0.26 to $41.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.01% or 0.44 to hit $44.05 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.38% or 7.45 to trade at $1952.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.49% to 6.3213, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4424.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 93.377.