David Schwimmer Has a Friends Reunion Update and You Won’t Be Disappointed

The reunion is set to film on the Warner Brothers studio lot, on the stage that Friends originally called home. Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry are all confirmed to participate, alongside show creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane.

The special will likely feature some discussion about whether Ross and Rachel were on a break, but if you can’t wait for that (and haven’t been satisfied yet), Kotb also got the scoop from both Ross and the Copy Girl (Angela Featherstone), with whom Ross slept during that (very, very brief) break.

“All I know is he was definitely on a break when he was with me,” Featherstone said in a video that Kotb played for Schwimmer, alongside an invitation for Ross to come to her coffee shop for some free coffee.

Schwimmer confirms this answer.

“There’s no question we were on a break,” he said.

(We would like to argue that yes, they were on a break, but they did not stop to clarify whether a “break” meant it was OK to sleep with the first person they could find, but this is a discussion for another time.)