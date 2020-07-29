Damien Hardwick compares Noah Balta to Alex Rance after Richmond defeat Western Bulldogs

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has admitted young defender Noah Balta reminded him of a “young Alex Rance” after his display in the Tigers’ domination of the Bulldogs.

While Brownlow Medallist Dustin Martin rightfully took most of the plaudits for his 26-disposal, three-goal performance, Balta made his veteran coach stand up and take notice.

The 20-year-old’s statline looks modest on paper: 15 disposals and four marks, but Hardwick saw something that reminded him of the player the Tigers still miss the most.

“I thought he was terrific. He’s been very good throughout the year,” Hardwick said.

Noah Balta impressed Damien Hardwick with his intercept marking and solid play in defence on Wednesday (Getty)

“We think for us to be a really good side, he has to play. He’s just going to grow into the role. I’m loathe to say, but he does remind me of a young Alex Rance.

“I look at the way he plays the game and he does some things that only players like him can do, and then he’ll make a mistake like only him and Alex can do.

“He’s a prodigious talent and we’re really excited about what he’s got to offer.

“He’s got a lot of work to go, but we think he’s starting to progress nicely.”

Hardwick admitted that Balta’s play reminded him of Rance when he first arrived at the club as a youngster (AAP)

When questioned about whether it was unwise to compare a player who has played just 18 AFL matches to a five-time All-Australian, Hardwick doubled down.

“Noah’s got the capacity to be that if he knuckles down and understands and works on his craft,” he said.

“He’s a guy that didn’t really grow up with a lot of footy, so he’s starting to learn, starting to understand and watching a lot of tape. I think he’s only going to get better as the season goes on.

“It’s up to Noah how far he wants to go. He’s certainly got the talent and the athletic traits to do it.

The Tigers have rounded into some strong form after an indifferent start to the season (Getty)

“We’ll just provide the environment that can hopefully get the best out of him and then Noah makes the call.”

With Rance’s money coming off the books, the Tigers have been linked with Collingwood defender Darcy Moore as a like-for-like replacement for the departed defender.

If Balta tracks like Hardwick is expecting him to, the Tigers may be able to look elsewhere.

Richmond’s win catapults the reigning premiers into the top three, with a healthy percentage of 117.0 after an indifferent start to the season.