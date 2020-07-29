Cowboys Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow urged to stay at fullback, Darren Lockyer, Sam Thiaday

Queensland league greats Sam Thaiday and Darren Lockyer have urged the North Queensland Cowboys to continue playing young star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback, squeezing $750,000-a-season superstar Valentine Holmes onto the wing.

Tabuai-Fidow has proven a shining light in what’s been a difficult season for the Cowboys who earlier this month parted ways with their 2015 premiership-winning coach Paul Green.

When gun recruit Holmes went down with an ankle injury, the Cowboys immediately shifted the 18-year-old speedster to No.1 duties.

Tabuai-Fidow, who’s possibly the quickest player in the game, has put up outstanding numbers in that position in the last two games, running for 319 metres, to go with 11 tackle breaks and two linebreaks.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Getty)

As the young star continues to shine, Thaiday urged the Cowboys to consider keeping Tabuai-Fidow at fullback and moving Holmes back to the wing, where he dominated for the Sharks and Queensland.

“I’d love to see him play fullback,” Thaiday told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“I’ve love to really see him own the role at No.1 for the rest of the year and really challenge Val.

“I think Val’s a fantastic winger as well, so there’s an opportunity for him to play on the wing. He can score tries, and you want your winger to be finishers and that’s what Val is.

“He can do plenty of work coming out of trouble. I’d love to see Hammer at No.1.”

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow beats seven Panthers to score

Lockyer said the Cowboys at the very least should keep Tabuai-Fidow at fullback for the remainder of the year after early signs suggest Holmes may not return for the Cowboys in 2020.

“I think you let the kid play in the No.1 all year,” Lockyer said.

“Like a lot of the Queensland clubs, we might not play finals. Now’s the time to blood some young kids. Let them get some experience.

“They might get some hard knocks and some hard lessons along the way but at least you will get a good idea of what they’re capable of.”

QLDER: Round 11