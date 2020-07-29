Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Is the U.S. curve flattening?
There are some initial signs that Covid-19 is beginning to level off in the U.S., albeit at an extremely high level of about 65,000 new cases a day.
To help us understand what’s going on behind the plateauing numbers, we spoke to Mitch Smith, a reporter who tracks coronavirus cases for The Times.
What does it mean that the number of cases is stabilizing?
Since roughly July 16, the national daily case average has remained roughly the same. We’re far enough along that it appears that we’ve been in some sort of a national plateau. There are not a lot of places with sharp falling cases at this point — really only Arizona and Utah. But that drop-off influenced the national curve, especially as we see signs that Texas, Florida and South Carolina may be leveling off. It’s still just about as bad as it’s ever been in any of those places, it’s just that we’re not seeing explosive growth at this moment.
Why is this happening?
That’s a really big unanswered question, and there is probably a range of reasons. But certainly, we are seeing cases level off in some places that have reimposed restrictions. And in some places, people may have seen what was going on and adjusted their routines, whether it was required or not.
Are there other states that could push the case count up further?
We continue to see really high growth in the South — Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma are areas of real concern right now. And then there are other places, many of them in the Midwest, where the trend line is going up. Indiana has set some records in recent days. Missouri has had some signs for concern. Minnesota is turning back up. So where that trend leads us, I don’t think we really know yet.
Death and despair in the Rio Grande Valley
With more than 403,000 confirmed cases and 6,300 deaths, Texas has one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus in the United States.
Within Texas, the Rio Grande Valley is one of the state’s most affected regions, where poverty and chronic underlying health conditions helped the virus gain a foothold. More than 90 percent of the area’s population is Latino, a group that has been disproportionately affected by the virus, and many residents are undocumented. Over the past month, a surge of cases has left hospitals and, now, funeral homes overwhelmed.
Edgar Sandoval, a Times reporter who once lived in the Rio Grande Valley, has returned home to report on the crisis. He spent most of last week at Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa, following its director, Johnny Salinas Jr., who played the role of both funeral director and mourning relative when his great-uncle died of Covid-19. “He was planning funerals for other people and then his own family experienced a loss, so that’s why I was drawn to him,” said Edgar, whose family was also hit hard by the virus.
Many funeral homes in the area have had to shorten viewing times and limit attendance. Some have even ordered refrigerated trucks to store the backlog of bodies. Mr. Salinas now holds as many funerals in a day as he once did in a week.
Resurgences
In New Jersey, 35 lifeguards have tested positive for the virus in an outbreak traced to two gatherings this month.
Germany has recorded more than 3,000 cases over the past week. For the first time, people have been urged to wear masks outside if social distancing cannot be maintained.
China recorded 68 new cases on Monday. After an outbreak in Liaoning Province, the authorities said they would test all six million residents in the port city of Dalian.
What else we’re following
What you’re doing
My sister and I live 3,000 miles apart and can't imagine a time when we'll get to see each other again. So we've started doing puzzles together by each ordering the same puzzle and sending pictures to each other of our progress.
— Doris Barahona-Burton, Charlotte, N.C.
