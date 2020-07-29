Coronavirus Australia live updates July 30: Border restrictions a re-emerging flashpoint as COVID-19 cases rise; Multiple Sydney schools close; ‘Major failings’ in Melbourne aged care homes; Nine more dead in Victoria

New tensions are building between Australian states as premiers clash over plans to block travellers at risk of spreading coronavirus from growing hotspots.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared all of Sydney is now a hotspot and residents will be forbidden from entering the Sunshine State from 1am on Saturday.

Previously, Queensland had only put restrictions on residents from three local government areas in Sydney’s west and south-west.

The announcement yesterday caught NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian off guard as she continues to battle to keep the state from a new lockdown as cases grow.

“It would have been nice if she (Palaszczuk) told me, but that’s fine,” Ms Berejiklian said.

‘Queenslanders should not be travelling to Sydney,’ Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said yesterday. (Source: Nine)

Meanwhile, as Queensland’s border hardens, one of the state’s most divisive residents, businessman Clive Palmer, is hoping to loosen restrictions on the other side of the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the mining magnate’s court bid to bring down the WA border was “highly likely” to succeed.

WA currently maintains the most stringent border restrictions in the country.While Western Australians can travel freely within the state, outsiders must apply for an exemption.