Coronavirus Australia Infected Brisbane women didnt self isolate after returning from Melbourne

Two women who returned to Queensland from Melbourne via Sydney and failed to self-isolate have tested positive to COVID-19 .

Health Minister Steven Miles said the women’s close contacts were now being thoroughly traced and the women would be facing a criminal investigation.

“They both travelled together recently, including returning to Brisbane from Melbourne on the 21 July via Sydney,” Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“They travelled on flights VA 863 and VA 977”.

Mr Miles said the women had travelled largely around the Springfield and Logan areas after they returned to Brisbane .

“These young women have gone about their business with in the communities that they live in and so there will be a large amount of contact tracing to be done, largely within it the Logan and Springfield areas, including shopping malls, restaurants and a church,” he said.

Parklands Christian College in Logan, south of Brisbane, will be closed today after one of its cleaners tested positive. (Google Maps)

The private school in Logan, South of Brisbane, has temporarily closed and deep cleaning is underway.

A testing clinic has been established at the school.

A restaurant in a shopping centre at Springfield, south of Brisbane, has been confirmed as a venue one of two COVID-19 positive women visited while infectious.

The 19-year-old woman went to Orion Springfield Central in Ipswich on Sunday before she tested positive in following days.

She also dined at the Peak Thai restaurant while in the centre.

Charis Mullen, state member for Jordan, said the health department was also investigating if the woman visited other shops in Springfield lakes.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young described the situation as “very disappointing” with both women being out in the community while unwell.

“Two young women returned from Melbourne, which we know is an absolute hot spot with a lot of cases, return from Melbourne on the 21 July via Sydney and now tested positive,” Dr Young said.

“As a result of that, a lot of people are going to be inconvenienced. And I do apologise to those people for what is now going to have to do occur.”

Mr Miles said aged care facilities on Brisbane’s southside would go into lockdown and flagged potential closures to schools and churches.

Dr Young said the step to lockdown aged care facilities in the Metro South region was a precautionary measure.

“It is just a very precautionary stop there’s is absently nothing at this point in suggesting that over these two individuals have visited any aged care facility,” she said.

‘This is a criminal investigation’

Mr Miles said the investigation into the two women was of a criminal nature.

“I tell you that this is a criminal investigation we are conducting so I am constrained about what I will say about that at this stage,” he said.

“We want to work out what is actually happened here, terms of what individuals may have done but also how the system has operated and see whether there are things we need to consider.”

“We will do that very thoroughly and very quickly.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was “furious” the two teenagers allegedly gave authorities “misleading information”.

“We had a hard border closure with Victoria and what is extremely disappointing is these two people went to Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“That’s what they did and now we have to act swiftly and quickly.

“We have been preparing for these scenarios. We have done this before and we will do it again.

“Because of the negligent actions of these two we now have to do a lot of contact tracing and it’s going to be an inconvenience to a lot of people.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the circumstances of the young women’s re-entry into Queensland from Melbourne was an ongoing criminal investigation.

“Initial investigations indicate there were incorrect details on border declaration passes,” Mr Gollschewski said.

“This highlights why you need to declare if you’ve been to Victoria where there’s been a high instance of community transmission.

“You need to think about those around you – not just yourself.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.