Congress’ Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Live News and Analysis

Today, the CEOs of Silicon Valley’s biggest tech companies — Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and Sundar Pichai (Google) — will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about whether or not their market dominance violates antitrust laws.

You can watch the hearing live in the player above. We’ll be following the hearing all day, providing live updates on crucial moments, as well as analysis from our top experts.

Trump threatens executive action

By Will Nicol

9:45 a.m. PT Ahead of the hearing, President Trump threatened on Twitter to regulate Big Tech, which he has often sparred with.

If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump targeted a tech company with an executive order; in May he issued an order targeting social media platforms.

Another short delay

By Will Nicol

9:09 a.m. PT The hearing has been delayed according to a tweet by Luther Lowe, senior vice president of public policy at Yelp. Lowe said the delay is due to cleaning after a hearing by the House Immigration Committee. Journalist Mark Gurman confirmed that the delay would be an hour.

Scratch that… hearing delayed up to an hour. Things going well already. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 29, 2020

A sneak preview of the tech CEOs’ opening statements

By Mathew Katz

8:39 a.m. PT Generally, opening statements are the least interesting parts of these sorts of hearings. As we’ve seen before, the fireworks really start when lawmakers bluntly question CEOs live on camera. That said, each of the tech titans have released their opening statements, and you can read them in full below:

Why the Big Tech antitrust hearing matters

By Will Nicol

7:30 a.m. PT It’s a momentous event, the first time these four men will all have to face a Congressional grilling at the same time. It’s also important because lawmakers will get the chance to challenge some of the most powerful business leaders in the U.S. about practices many consider anti-competitive. These companies have enormous reach, and given how some of them both create products and control the marketplaces on which competing products are sold, they have the power to dictate the rules of the game.

Ahead of the hearing, both Bezos and Zuckerberg have released statements expressing their views on the issues. Unsurprisingly, both defended their business practices, but will likely face intense scrutiny from lawmakers.

