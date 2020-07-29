Comedian Faizon Love Gay Shames Rapper Cam’ron!!

Bradley Lamb
Comedian Faizon Love did not appreciate Harlem rapper Cam’ron speaking out in defense of Jay-Z — and proceeded to gay shame him on social media.

Faizon sat down for an interview recently where he alleged that Jay-Z was a fake drug dealer.

“I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship but Faizon don’t know what the f*ck he’s talking bout,” Cam said in response. “Whether legally or illegally n*ggas got to it.”

