Cole Sprouse Advises Others to Take Their Mental Health Break in His Return to Social Media

WENN

Weeks after he was accused of sexual assault by a fan on Twitter, the ‘Riverdale’ actor comes out of his hiatus with a promise that he will be ‘more active soon’.

Cole Sprouse has returned to Instagram after taking a “mental health break” from social media.

The “Riverdale” star has been absent online in recent weeks after he was accused of sexual assault by a fan on Twitter late last month – allegations he vehemently denied.

Returning on Tuesday, July 28, however, the actor told fans he’d had a “much needed mental health break” and promised he’ll be “more active soon.”

“Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break,” the 27-year-old penned alongside a scenic black-and-white photo in Tulum, Mexico.

<br />

“I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule. Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer.”

“The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star continued, “Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first. In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is- a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US.”

“We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system,” he concluded, adding, “I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies.”