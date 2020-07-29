Chrissy Teigen Got A Quarantine Haircut And It Looks So Good

Bradley Lamb
2

Updated 9 minutes ago. Posted 9 minutes ago

Chrissy Teigen is living her best quarantined life. After coming back from vacation, the cookbook author, TV personality, and beloved Twitter user has a new look — and much shorter hair.

Chrissy ditched her recent long locks for a lob.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

She shared a photo of her new hair on Instagram, tagging her hair stylist Irinel de León.

“Short again,” Chrissy said in a video she posted of her new cut.


Instagram / @chrissyteigen

It looks amazing.


Instagram / @chrissyteigen

The length is pretty similar to how Chrissy wore her hair at this past Grammy Awards, back in January.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Feel free to save this photo to share with your hair stylist, or use as DIY inspiration at home.


Instagram / @chrissyteigen

