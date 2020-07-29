Chrissy Teigen Got A Quarantine Haircut And It Looks So Good

Chrissy Teigen is living her best quarantined life. After coming back from vacation, the cookbook author, TV personality, and beloved Twitter user has a new look — and much shorter hair.
Chrissy ditched her recent long locks for a lob.
She shared a photo of her new hair on Instagram, tagging her hair stylist Irinel de León.
“Short again,” Chrissy said in a video she posted of her new cut.
It looks amazing.
The length is pretty similar to how Chrissy wore her hair at this past Grammy Awards, back in January.
Feel free to save this photo to share with your hair stylist, or use as DIY inspiration at home.
