Canada’s tax regime is overdue for a reset — and now it might actually happen

Governments will end up spending more to correct market failures because the tax system does such a poor job of encouraging investment and rewarding entrepreneurship. A homegrown financial crisis will remain a present danger, in part because consumption and property taxes are relatively low, privileging borrowing and spending over saving.

And If the COVID-19 crisis has pushed all of us closer to mental exhaustion, then the 2021 tax season might be a death blow, as a lockdown-weary nation confronts some of the world’s most complicated tax forms. If the recession drags, the Canada Revenue Agency could perhaps train an army of temporary tax filers to relieve our burden, a 21st-century version of the public work projects that governments deployed to counter the Great Depression.

“We have a tax system that is overly complicated, virtually impossible to administer from the tax authority’s perspective, and very difficult to comply with as taxpayers,” Pamela Cross, an Ottawa-based partner at law firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, said in an interview. “Most individuals with fairly straightforward situations should be able to do their own tax returns. Many people can’t anymore.”

The Chamber isn’t giving up. There will be no shortage of issues for a national lobby group to tackle in the aftermath of COVID-19 recession, and the country’s largest business organization has decided to have another go at tax reform.

Cross, who has been advising Borden clients since 2000, is one of eight “special commissioners” who will spend the next few months overseeing national consultations on an overhaul that would reset the tax system for the post-COVID era.