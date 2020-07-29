Cam’ron Hits Back at Faizon Love Over Gay Accusation, Trolls Him With Old Video

WENN/Instagram

Feud between the hip-hop star and the ‘Couples Retreat’ actor starts after the latter questioned the authenticity of Jay-Z as a drug dealer from Brooklyn.

–

Cam’ron and Faizon Love are currently beefing after the latter made some claims about Jay-Z that didn’t sit well with the New York rapper. Now, their feud has taken a homophobic twist as the comedian started questioning Cam’ron’s sexuality and even went as far as claiming that the hip-hop musician loves both Hov and 50 Cent.

In one post shared on his Instagram account, Faizon uploaded an edited photo that saw Cam attending a pride parade while holding a banner that read, “I dream of kissing 50 Cent in public, I hope Jim Jones doesn’t hear about this! I love you Hov! ‘P.S. Why do you think I wear pink!’ ”

<br />

In another post, the “Couples Retreat” star once again photoshopped Cam’s head on a pride parade attendee with a sign in the background that said, “Cam’ron loves Hov.”

<br />

It didn’t take long for Cam to hit back at the accusation as he trolled Faizon back. For starters, he made it clear that he didn’t hold any grudges towards the LGBTQ+ community. “With that being said. @faizonlove posted some memes of me being gay. Which I’m not,” so the “Hey Ma” rapper said.

He then referred to the attached video that was Faizon’s audition tape that he supposedly submitted for an ” ‘Empire‘ slash ‘Brokeback Mountain‘ type movie.” Cam said, “But this isn’t a meme fat boy. This really u.. #UgotSomeexplainingToDo this the roles u want? I dig it #IaintJudgingTho#UaintOnTrail somebody get him in brokeback mountain 2 please. I don’t think he faking.. and did someone creep behind u in this vid? Just askin.”

<br />

Feud between Cam and Faizon first started after the latter questioned Hov’s authenticity as a drug dealer from Brooklyn. “I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life–I don’t think he’s ever won a fight,” he said. “There’s no stories of the other side. Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this s**t sounds like an episode of ‘Miami Vice‘.”

Defending the Tidal owner, Cam said, “Faizon don’t know what the f**k he’s talking bout. whether legally or illegally n***as got to it.”