Broncos confirm Cameron Smith interest

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold says he’s willing to sign Cameron Smith with the club potentially interested in bringing the NRL legend to Red Hill.

Following the exit of David Fifita who last week announced his intentions to join the Gold Coast Titans next season, the Broncos are set to have some extra funds at their disposal to bolster their roster for next season.

The Storm will next season welcome back young hooker Harry Grant from Wests Tigers which will likely cause some positional headaches for Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.

Smith is off-contract at the end of the year and a return to his home town of Brisbane could be tempting as he transitions into retirement.

According to Seibold the pair have a strong working relationship thanks to the Broncos coach’s time working at the Storm and with Queensland as an assistant coach.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

Seibold was realistic that the chances of luring Smith to Red Hill are a long shot but admitted the Storm hooker would do wonders for the club.

“Of course it is something we would consider but it is a really long bow,” Seibold said.

“Would he add something to us? Could he add something to us? Of course he could.

“I worked with Smith for five years at club level and rep level, so I do have a really good working relationship with him.”

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

Since the NRL season resumed back in late May, the Broncos have had an abysmal return to the field with just one win to their name.

Seibold said the addition of someone like Smith would add “experience” and “leadership” to the ranks.

“Cameron would add something to any team he is a part of,” he said.

“I am not sure how long he wants to play for but Cameron would add not only experience but leadership and quality on and off the field to any organisation or any team, whether it is any rep team he has played in or any club team.

“It is not something I have spoken to Cameron about or he has spoken to me about.

“He has been part of the Melbourne Storm his whole career so I wouldn’t think that Cameron would move away from the Storm to finish his career.

“But any player that comes onto the market that we think could add something would be a consideration for us.

“We don’t have a bucket-load of money to go out and buy different players. A little bit of experience would be something to add to the group going forward but it (chasing Smith) is not something we have spoken at length about yet.”