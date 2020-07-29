Brisbane Firehawks unveils new logo

One of the top candidates to become the NRL’s 17th franchise, the Brisbane Firehawks, have today unveiled their new logo.

Backed in by the Eastern Suburbs District Rugby League Football Club, the club released its new design for the Firehawks.

Easts Tigers chief Brian Torpy said the design took inspiration from the Australian raptor species, dubbed the ‘Firehawk,’ which is known to intentionally spread bush fires.

Brisbane Firehawks (Twitter)

“It is a combination of a swooping raptor and burning flames,” he said.

“The logo captures the essence of the Firehawk, which is a group of Australian raptor species that intentionally spread wildfires by carrying smouldering branches to unburnt areas.

“For thousands of years the Aboriginal people have sung stories about the sacred Firehawks, who according to folklore, use fire to hunt and introduced fire to humans.”

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed last month that if the NRL were to expand the competition to 17 teams, then the new club would only be in Brisbane.

“If there is a 17th team, it will be in Brisbane, no doubt about that,” V’landys told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“That’s where the market is, that’s where we are strong. No good spending a lot of money in rusted on AFL states in my view.

“You want to go to the states where you have the nurseries and have the population that loves the game.”