Brazil’s Petrobras could get $3.3 billion in favorable tax ruling By

© . A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro
BRASILIA () – Brazil’s state-owned oil firm Petrobras (SA:) said on Wednesday it could receive 16.9 billion reais ($3.27 billion) after a favorable tax ruling found it had over-paid to so-called PIS and Cofins taxes.
Petroleo Brasiliero SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the figure is based on its best estimate, not accounting for taxes on that sum, and would be factored into its second-quarter balance sheet.
