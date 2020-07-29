Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and David Brooks attracting interest from Premier League clubs | Football News





Callum Wilson could be playing in the Premier League next season despite Bournemouth’s relegation

West Ham have joined Newcastle in considering a bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, while both clubs are among a quartet of sides keen on signing his team-mate David Brooks.

Tottenham are also interested in signing 28-year-old England international Wilson, while Crystal Palace and Leicester are keen on Wales winger Brooks.

He looks likely to leave Eddie Howe’s team following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, having joined them from Sheffield United for £11.5m in July 2018.

The Cherries are expected to seek a fee in excess of £20m to sell Wilson after their five-year spell in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday.

Bournemouth winger David Brooks is attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides

The Hammers are known to want to add pace to their front line and Wilson, who has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances for the south coast side, would fit the bill for manager David Moyes.

However, the Scot knows he will have to move a number of players on before he can recruit all his summer targets.

Callum Wilson was part of Bournemouth’s promotion-winning team in 2014

Another striker target on Moyes’ list is Bordeaux’s Josh Maja, whom Moyes gave a senior debut to during their time together at Sunderland.

A space up front is about to open up as Hammers forward Albian Ajeti, who struggled to get into the side under both Manuel Pellegrini and Moyes, looks set to join Scottish champions Celtic.

Moyes has already added loanee Tomas Soucek on a permanent deal since the season finished and West Ham avoided relegation. He has signed a four-year contract.

Summer transfer window – key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on News and across ‘ digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.