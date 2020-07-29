Blackhawks ban headdresses from United Center

Although they won’t be changing their team name, the Chicago Blackhawks announced plans to better support the Native American community.

The Blackhawks revealed that they will ban headdresses from the United Center and all team events after further discussions with Native American groups.

Chicago also said it plans to “further integrate Native American culture and storytelling” throughout the organization, “from broader community engagement and front office staff education to an increased presence within our game presentation, around our arena and across all of the team’s digital channels.”